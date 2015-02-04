Valentine’s Day is almost here. I’m sure I don’t need to tell you that. You’ve probably been stewing over what to do for days. If you’re still looking for that perfect idea to make that certain special someone feel loved and appreciated, look no more because I have just the thing for you. Personalized Fortune Cookies! And let me tell you, someone’s gonna be super impressed with this fun, unique, and easy Valentine’s Day idea. Personalized … Read entire article »

Kate’s Escapades – Valentine’s Day Fun The big day is almost here, but never fear, I have a few more fun, inexpensive and simple ideas for Valentine’s Day. First of all, I found a really cool site called Match the Memory (www.matchthememory.com) It’s a site that lets you make your own match game by uploading your own pictures and captions. You can completely personalize a match … Read entire article »

Let’s Eat – More Easter Treats! Our Liz’s last minute Easter eats seems to have struck a chord with those of you out there looking for easy, yet cuter than cute, Easter ideas. We aim to please, so here’s another last minute Easter idea that’s yummy, simple to make, and totally impressive. Who doesn’t love Rice Krispie treats and chocolate? Easter Pops (aka Chocolate Covered Rice … Read entire article »

It’s all about the GREEN! Happy St. Patrick’s Day Sunday is St. Patrick’s Day. As you probably know, I’m all about the holidays. I like to have a reason, any old reason, to take what could be an ordinary day and turn it into a celebration. In my house, there are no little holidays, and St. Patrick’s Day is no exception. When my kids were really little I tried making … Read entire article »

Kate’s Escapades – St. Patrick’s Day fun!!! There is an old Irish saying that goes something like this… “There are only two kinds of people in the world, the Irish and those who wish they were.” My husband and kids fall into the Irish category, and I am but a lowly Irish wannabe. Perhaps that’s why I go a little over the top with my St. Paddy’s Day … Read entire article »

Kate’s Escapades I can tell Chicago is my kind of town. St. Patrick’s Day is coming right up and I’m kind of a kook for this holiday. I’m well know ’round these parts for my grossly green St. Patrick’s Day dinners. It’s my own special way of torturing my family and friends, all while under the guise of providing a semi-nutritious, … Read entire article »

Subway Art – St. Patrick’s Day I’m really loving this new decorating trend called Subway Art. I suppose it’s got it’s name because it mimics the graffiti found in the subways, only this version is a lot less messy and won’t land you in jail. I first noticed Subway Art in friends houses around Christmastime. I let the idea roll around in … Read entire article »

Kate’s Escapades: Fun Superbowl Snack Ideas Sunday is the big day, football fans. It’s once again Superbowl time – 49ers v. Ravens. No matter who you are cheering for, these Superbowl snacks are sure to please. m m Football Cheeseball and Crackers 2 pkg. (8 oz. each) Cream Cheese, softened 1 pkg. (8 oz.) Shredded Sharp Cheddar Cheese 1/2 cup Grated Parmesan Cheese 1/2 cup MIRACLE WHIP Dressing 1/4 tsp. pepper 2 green onions, chopped 1 cup … Read entire article »

Kate’s Escapades – Football 101

(What every girl needs to know about football) How many football players are on the field for a team at any given time? How many points does a team get for a touchdown? Confused about the difference between a punt, a kick-off and a field goal? If you don’t know the answers to these questions, maybe it’s time for you to read through Football 101 before the next big game. You … Read entire article »

SNOW CREAM! If it’s gonna snow, you may as well enjoy it! Tired of the snow yet? I know I am. Here’s a simple and yummy way to turn the snow into a delicious treat! SNOW CREAM Ingredients: Sweetened Condensed Milk 1 tsp vanilla fresh snow Dash of milk Directions: Mix the sweetened condensed mild and vanilla in a LARGE bowl. Add snow gradually and stir. Keep adding snow and stirring. Add a few dashes of milk and stir. … Read entire article »

Kate’s Escapades – Tips for Staying Toasty Is it sooooo cold at your house that you feel like you’re living in an igloo? At this very moment, it is currently 3 degrees where I live. It is beyond nippy. There’s a huge ice storm moving across the country. No school once again at Liz’s house because of the weather. Are you feeling chilled to the bone like I am? … Read entire article »

Kate’s Escapades – How to make Rice Bag Heating Pads The cold temperatures of winter have finally arrived. That means chilly nights and nippy mornings. That also means it’s time to bring out the rice bag heating pads. Our family has used them for years to keep our tootsies warm, our hands toasty, and to relieve the occasional stiff neck or back. I think we first discovered these amazing little … Read entire article »